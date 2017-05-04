Training focuses on sweet potato markets

SWEET potato farmers and supply chain operators recently underwent a training to improve production and delivery of the staple crop to markets in the country.

The training, focused on an integrated approach for systemic change and sustained development of the Papua New Guinea sweet potato value chain.

The aim of the project was to improve the economic returns and income of sweet potato farmers and supply chain operators, through adoption of improved sweetpotato postharvest and marketing practices.

Sweetpotato, one of the major staple food crops in PNG, provides 43 per cent of total dietary intake as measured by weight and food energy.

It is a major source of income for many marginalized farmers. Annual production has been estimated at 3 million tonnes, with 75 per cent being produced in the PNG highlands.

It is estimated that 60-75 per cent of highland sweet potato is used for household consumption and the rest as pig feed.

The proportion of production sold has been estimated to be approximately 2 per cent (60,000 tonnes), and demand for good quality sweet potato in urban centres is expected to increase due to economic growth and urbanisation.

However, marketing opportunities have been constrained by an inadequate transport system and poor marketing infrastructure, as well as lack of postharvest management, value chain coordination and market orientation from farmers and value chain players.

It is hoped that the information generated from this project as well as other kaukau projects should help the new ACIAR Kaukau Commercialisation Project.

The project was a collaboration between the University of New England (the commissioned organisation), NSW Department of Primary Industries, Fresh Produce Development Agency, National Agricultural Research Institute and Voice for Change.

