Training to get better with old library facelift

ONE of oldest libraries in Port Moresby, built more than half a century ago, will be demolished to make way for a new one.

Chief Librarian of Papua New Guinea Institute of Public Administration (PNGIPA) library, Eric Nandona, said it was also one of the oldest in PNG.

Built in 1963, the library stood the test of time but deteriorated over the last three years.

“This iconic building is going to be demolished between July and August to make way for a modern state-of-the-art library, to be built by the Australian Government.

“The arrangement is a result of the PNG Government and Australian Government partnership to support and improve leadership training at PNGIPA and the University of Papua New Guinea,” he said.

The library’s stock of 45000 publications and other valuable items that had been there for over 50 years have gone through a process of selection.

Almost half of them were considered outdated and were withdrawn.

“The library’s staff have been hard at work packing library resources to be relocated for another 10 months for the workmen to demolish the building and start the ground work.”

Nandona further stated that the library played a crucial role in the training of public servants in the country.

“The library to be built is a modernised 21st century library which will allow fast and easier access to information online.

“Once the library is completed, it will house legislations and many government policy documents making it easy for students, staff and others to access the information they need.” he said.

Nandona said PNGIPA provided competency-based training to public servants to help them improve their skills and perform their duties effectively.

