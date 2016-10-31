Training graduates 100 in Kimbe

FOLLOWING the Human Development Institute’s (formerly EDTC) 20th anniversary celebrations, West New Britain saw 100 people graduating through the Personal Viability (PV) training in Kimbe last week.

They graduated from PV level 1 certificate – 54 students; Global University of Lifelong Learning (GULL) professional pathway to bachelor’s degree – 44 students and Plugue award – 2.

The graduates were awareded their certificates for their immense and selfless contribution in supporting PV for the last 20 years.

The GULL degree is a pathway that enables the recipients to undergo coaching and mentoring for small and medium enterprises.

PV was introduced to the province 1996, but it was only after 2009 that WNB had a full time resident trainer.

Governor Sasindran Muthuvel was praised for realising the importance of PV and his continued support over the years.

“I would like to commend our governor for practising public-private partnership with churches, community-based organisations, non-governorment organisations and other stakeholders. I have faith that this partnerships will continue as we focus on bringing service to our people,” PV trainer Vince Marinduo said.

Personal viability comes in a full package as it defines the holistic human development insight that broadens ones perspective of the very essence of life.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Becky Marum, thanked Dr Samuel Tam, founder of Human Development Institute and PV, for his greatest discovery through his personal experience and the heart to empower rural people through this training concept labelled as the grassroots university.

“It was an eye opener for me as it drives the very force out of you to come to self realisation and to analyse your own life to better yourself as a person from all aspects of life that makes you whole,” Marum said.

“Despite the formal education and attaining highly recognised qualifications to equip me for my professional carrier, I had no idea that there is still so much more to know the vitality of discovering the perfect recipe for success.”

She said the training has empowered her to see life from a whole new dimension and has enabled her to take ownership of her own dreams in life.

“The beauty of aligning your thoughts and emotion to focus on positivity instead of venting out your frustration on something negative does pay off in the long run,” she said.

According to a survey report, most graduates expressed gratification for the training because it teaches them not to focus on what they do not have but to be content with what they do have and to look beyond their current situation and focus on the solution, not the problems.

