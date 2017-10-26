Training helped Kumuls reach quarterfinals in 2000

By ISAAC LIRI

THE Kumuls’ best performance in the 2000 rugby league World Cup where they lost to Wales 20-8 in the quarterfinal, was also their toughest, says former Kumul back John Wilshere.

Wilshere, who is part of the Kumuls coaching staff, said one of the main reasons for their success in the 2000 tournament hosted by Great Britain, Ireland and France was their long training camp in Port Moresby prior to leaving for the British Isles.

In what was the country’s best record at the tournament, the Adrian Lam-captained Kumuls went on to win their pool games against France (23-20), South Africa (16-0) and Tonga (30-22) to qualify for the quarterfinals.

“It was an extremely long and tough camp. We started here at Goldie Barracks about four weeks out and we spent a long time in camp and we got some really good results against France, Tonga and South Africa and we were in that quarterfinal against Wales,” Wilshere said of the Kumuls squad under coach Bob Bennett and trained by Craig Bellamy, who would go on to be one of the best coaches in the NRL.

“We had a few things go against us and mentally I think it was a bit of a challenge to overcome but I think we did well to make the quarterfinals finishing on top of our pool,” Wilshire recalled.

“For the boys now in the national side and playing at home, we have a great opportunity here and we know that. We know that all our games we’ll be tough and again we’ll just take every game as it comes.”

