Training institute looks forward to receiving new intakes

THE Popondetta Skills Training Institute (PSTI) in Northern has completed its enrolment last December and is looking forward to accepting the new intakes this year.

Board chairman Lui Dira told The National on Monday that about 400 students were selected every year for its certificate courses including business studies and commercial cookery. The courses are equivalent to those offered at technical colleges in PNG.

He said not many students were making it to existing tertiary institutions and “the way forward is to build our own institution.”

Dira said PSTI has continued to cater for Grade Eight, 10 and 12 school leavers in the province but its current buildings used for teaching and housing were all colonial buildings.

“Although the buildings are all old buildings, we have taken it upon ourselves to do maintenance and build two new houses for the teachers.

“I’m urging all parents and stakeholders including politicians to put money into this key area,” Dira said.

He also said they were grateful for the continued support from Ijivitari MP David Arore and Governor Garry Juffa.

However, he said PSTI needed more improvements as it was going to be transformed into a technical college.

Classes at the PSTI will resume on Feb 3.

Like this: Like Loading...