Training for machinery usage vital

ONE of the biggest hurdles that slowed the production of rice and other crops farmed in Gulf was the lack of knowledge in using and maintaining farming machinery.

This was highlighted in a recent training conducted by the National Agricultural Research Institute’s Laloki Centre for Gulf rice farmers.

Facilitators of the training seminar, Dr Peter Gendua and Anton Beko, said even though technology training was factored into the session, time did not allow for it.

Gulf Provincial Administration Agriculture/Livestock Branch acting Director, Gibson Jack, said rice farmers in Gulf could not effectively grow rice because the machines were always breaking down.

“Because the farmers do not know how to maintain and sustain the machines, they just left them to rust, greatly discouraging them.

“We did not know little things like sometimes rice is mixed with tiny stones while the farmers are doing winnowing.”

Jack said plans were in place to bring machinery specialists to train farmers to use and maintain their machinery, especially rice mills.

The idea is that if farmers learned how to maintain and operate machines on their own, they would grow, mill and eat their own rice at the comfort of their homes.

