Training for more motocyclists planned, over 80 to be trained: officer

THE police traffic directorate and the Australian Federal Police will be training more motorcycle officers in preparation for Apec Summit next year.

The first six officers graduated last Friday in Port Moresby after undergoing a three-week training. They will become the mentors for officers who would join later.

Director of Traffic Operations Joe Joseph told The National that more such training would be conducted.

He said those officers who went through the training would impart the skills they acquired to their new colleagues.

“This is about sustainability. We are trying to train our men to a level where they can be able to impart the skills to the new ones who come in,” he said.

Joseph said with Apec in 2018, they must have enough officers. They plan to have more than 80 motorcyclists trained.

“We also need to start training our drivers,” he said.

Inspector Michael Smith said the six officers had spent two weeks on enhancing their riding skills.

He said the motocycle training was similar to a model used in Australia.

“The training is based on a similar model used in Australia and other countries and is basically a Pacific-modified version.

“That is because the skills required here are different from Australia and other countries,” he said.

There will be five more motorcycle training sessions offered for new officers this year and one next year.

