Training scholarship for Anglican youths

THE youths of the Saint Francis Goroka Anglican church will now have access to the Saint Francis Education Training Scholarship as and the publication of its magazine.

Saint Francis Goroka youth board of trustees chairman Philip Ika announced the board’s endorsement of the scholarship for its youth and the magazine that will be launched in February.

This announcement was made during New Year’s eve at Garden Street, Goroka.

The magazine ceased publication in the early 2000s and was at the national church level.

Ika said: “The Saint Francis Youth magazine is a homegrown magazine which started from pamphlets and newsletters and now as magazines which will be published in February 2017 and launched together with the scholarship.

“The scholarship will be managed by Saint Francis Education and Training Scholarship Foundation.”

Ika said the board of trustees role is to provide governance and spiritual guidance while other independent expertise will be sourced within the Anglican youth to prepare the five-year plan.

“Christian churches and ministries donations within PNG and abroad have been secured early last month while the wider consultations with ecumenical youth and churches will commence this year,” he said.

