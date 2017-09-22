Training to sustain livelihood held

By PISAI GUMAR

A TRAINING to help women and young people learn some skills on activities such as agriculture and business was held at Unitech’s Rainforest Habitat in Lae.

The one-week training from Sept 11 to 15 covered skills in baking and jam-making, poultry farming, livestock and agriculture, book-keeping, gender-based violence, family planning and hygiene. The training was aimed at reducing gender-based violence, developing leadership skills, improving health and food security.

The objectives were to ensure that:

women attain leadership and management skills to effectively participate in community decision-making process;

community members, especially mothers, fathers, boys and girls have an understanding of gender-based violence and its impacts on lives and food security;

women gain skills in activities such as poultry farming and cooking nutritious food for families;

we have healthy families and communities through Healthy Islands Concept.

The Morobe Development Foundation Inc facilitated the training to encourage the participation of women in decision-making and projects facilitated to ending violence against women and to promoting equality in human rights.

Like this: Like Loading...