Training for tuna canners underway

THE first regional training for small-scale tuna canning entrepreneurs in the Pacific began in Majuro, Marshall Islands, last Monday.

The five-day training aimed to certify prospective canners so that commercial tuna canning operations could be successfully launched in several island member nations of Parties to the Nauru Agreement (PNA).

PNA chief executive Ludwig Kumoru told participants from Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, Kiribati, and Federated States of Micronesia that the aim was to “bring wealth from the fishery to governments and the people (in PNA member nations)”.

He urged participants to see this as an opportunity to grow their businesses or launch new small-scale operations.

“When business grows, we see that PNA is growing,” he said.

Kumoru said he would like to see more people in PNA member countries become trained on entrepreneurship opportunities through similar PNA-government partnerships.

PNA commercial manager Maurice Brown john said PNA waters generated 50 per cent of the global supply of skipjack tuna, and participants in the training were representing four PNA nations with the busiest tuna transshipment ports.

