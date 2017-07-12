Training vital for preparation

TRAINING of returning officers and election managers is vital for the preparation of a general election, Commonwealth Observer Group chairman Sir Anand Satyanand says.

He said this was among a list of recommendations the group had noted and would be included in its report to the Electoral Commission.

“The group is of the view that an adequate training programme is required, and in advance of the next election so that polling officials will become more efficient in undertaking their duties, and that outlined procedures are adhered to during the election period,” Sir Anand said.

“This country has a sound legal framework to conduct an election and this was a lively campaign that we observed before and during and despite the difficulties, a great many people voted.

“There has been present throughout a robust media and coverage, and disabled voters and women were recognised.

“The downside of things included the fact that voters were not on the roll, there was lack of timeliness, there was a lack of pick-up on some earlier recommendations and, fourthly, there was throughout the country a variance in electoral procedures.

“Our recommendations do include training for officials so that they can do their jobs in a more effectively and timely fashion, that the process should be applied right from an early time.

“It seems to us that training was provided but often later in pieces. It should be provided in advance.”

Sir Anand said any allowance that is to be paid to poll workers and service providers should be organised in advance “to prevent any repeat of what we have observed in this 2017 election”.

