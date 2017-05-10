Training for WHP pig farmers

A GROUP of farmers in Western Highlands have learned a new method of raising pigs.

The 14 women and two men graduated on Thursday with certificates after a two-week training at the Professionals Accelerate Institute at Keluwa outside Mt Hagen.

The training was sponsored by the Skills Development Trust Fund (SDTF) and facilitated by Innovative Skills Training and Consultancy.

The farmers were trained on seven components of pig farming which are project preparation, cost of production, identifying breeds, general pig business management, type of housing, types of feed and animal disease and treatment.

Founder of Innovative Skills Training and Consultancy Moses Pala said the training was to educate pig farmers on the latest method of raising pigs so they are ready for the market after four or six months. He said the latest method used in looking after pigs was the way forward to help people.

“You need to make sure that you have the knowledge to ensure your pigs grow well and are on the market in less than a year,” Pala said.

“Pig farming is interesting and the point is people need to have the knowledge and the skills.”

He said some people were interested in looking after pigs but lacked the knowledge, so such trainings can assist them.

“It is very important that these farmers have attended the training which will help them to concentrate more on looking after pigs,” Pala said.

SDTF coordinator Mark Atep said the training would equip the people to become self-reliant.

“This is the way forward for you to use your skills to make an income with the available resources you have,” Atep told the graduates.

