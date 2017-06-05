Training workers to manage drugs vital

By OGIA MIAMEL

TRAINING health workers to better manage medical drugs in health facilities is one way of addressing the drug shortage situation in the country, says Deputy Health Secretary Dr Paison Dakulala.

He said when health workers had the necessary skills as managers, they could communicate properly the problems on the ground to the department.

“We are proactively working towards how we can help, dealing with those issues. It’s all of the system. It’s not the drugs that we are talking about,” he said.

“If we have people who know what they are doing at the ground level, then they are able to communicate whatever the deficiencies are up the system and we are able to help. “Especially at this time when we have economic challenges with low finances, you need to have prudent managers.”

Dakulala said the department and the University of Papua New Guinea School of Medicine and Health Sciences had set up a curriculum to train pharmaceutical assistants.

“Traditionally, health workers and nurses deal with this issue of drugs and supplies,” he said.

“But because of the challenges we face, we have opened up this training.

“People trained will specifically deal with the drugs issue.”

The department also plans to introduce a supplies system that will connect all health facilities to one network so it could be easily managed from headquarters.

