Transform people for changes: Tam

To see transformation in industries, businesses, economy and nation, we have to transform people first, founder of Human Development Institute Dr Samuel Tam says.

Speaking at the institute’s open day and launching of 2017 programmes on Friday, Tam, also known as Papa Sam, said changing the mindset of people was important.

He said what he has designed 20 years ago was all about character building.

He said HDI is about changing the mindset of people and imparting relevant life knowledge and life skills.

“I have a very unique education system that the whole world needs,” Tam said.

He said he needs to collaborate with other institutions like schools, churches, Government institutions, businesses and private sectors. Tam said HDI has done well over the last few years but needs to accelerate and reach out to more people.

“My education does not focuses on knowledge or resources or even businesses but focuses on people,” he said

Tam said he always tell people to think big and start small.

“In starting small, you will develop this persistence to go on and accomplish more.”

