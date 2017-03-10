The Transformers visit POM

By JOHN CRUZ

AS a kid growing up in the 90’s, cartoons were all the rage. There were genres suitable for girls and boys of all ages. And there were a few that even the adults looked forward to watching. Especially those that had transforming cars from outer space!

The Transformers cartoon series was well ahead of its time, then the live action movies in the past years proved how modern technology, specifically Computer Generated Imagery or CGI, can change movie making in the years to come, helping the children of the 90’s immerse themselves in the live-action Transformers world through the big screen.

Local business man Jason Yip, owner of DAC Real Estate and Sport Fishing PNG was one of those kids who grew up watching Transformers on television.

He recently had the chance to bring over Transformers cosplayers from Melbourne, Australia to do a surprise performance in Port Moresby, to the delight of children and adults who were present at the Royal Papua Yacht Club and Vision City last Sunday.

The Transformers visited the shops at Vision City and surprised the staff and clients. Children, and even parents, were attracted to the Transformers.

The intended purpose of the cosplayers’ visit to PNG was to have a short holiday, but thought they should bring their costumes just in case they would be asked to put on a performance. Lo and behold, Transformers in Port Moresby. Should we expect an alien invasion soon?

