Transnational criminals deported

By HELEN TARAWA

THE Immigration Office has confirmed deporting transnational criminals involved in smuggling the drug ice and counterfeit money.

Acting Chief Migration Officer Solomon Kantha told The National that his office had dealt with unlawful non-citizens who were breaching visa conditions and working on business visas in the country.

He said that was outside the scope of immigration because they had worked with the other law enforcement agencies including police, PNG Customs and Department of Labour.

PNG Customs recently confirmed receiving unverified information that certain nightclubs in Port Moresby were selling ice.

Chief Commissioner Ray Paul said there were unverified information of clandestine laboratories producing ice in Port Moresby.

“We’ve dealt with unlawful non-citizens who are breaching visa conditions and working on business visas and unlawfully in the country without a visa.” Kantha said.

“We’ve dealt with people at the airport who have overstayed, we’ve imposed penalties on those who breached their visa conditions and we are collecting revenue from those breaches for the government as well.

“These are facts that we have not been given credit for, it’s happening, we’ve conducted spot-check operations in most of the New Guinea Islands and Momase provinces.”

Kantha said their programme in the Highlands was deferred because of the elections.

He said the Immigration Office would be conducting spot checks in every province.

“We’ve done that in Lae, Kimbe, East New Britain and Popondetta following complaints from Northern Governor Gary Juffa, this has never been reported.

“We’ve been working very closely in all operations and recently we’ve included the Investment Promotion Authority and the Bank of PNG in some of our operations and we will continue to involve all the relevant government agencies,” he said.

