Transport sector plans conditions to give new govt

THE transport sector has begun preparations to brief the new government on its progress when it takes office in two months’ time, Transport Secretary Roy Mumu says.

Mumu told The National that everyone in the sector was required to take stock of what had been done in the last five years as they prepare for the new government.

“Road maintenance and renewal is critical as part of that preparation to brief the new government.

“We have to take stock of the conditions of the road networks in the country so we can inform the new government.

“Although the focus may be on the national roads, there are also provincial and feeder roads which are under the provincial and local level governments,” Mumu said.

He said it was important that the transport sector approached this

as a whole network rather than

separate national and provincial roads.

Mumu said before independence the Public Works Department, now the Department of Works, was the main network provider and manager of all the roads in PNG.

Since changes in 1995 when the new Organic Law on Provincial and Local Level Governments was enacted by Parliament, there were different categories of roads.

“This requires looking at the cycle of asset management and understanding different responsibilities and roles of the various agencies of government in relation to road management and maintenance.”

“We have to understand the process and inform government

that we plan to address road conditions.”

Like this: Like Loading...