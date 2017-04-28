Transport shortage

Commuters travelling into Hagen city, Western Highlands, face difficulties and an increased bus fare due

to a sudden shortage of public transport.

Many buses are hired by the

election candidates for their campaigns.

Students living in the districts and transporting their produce to market or doing other business in the city have to wait for hours to catch a ride.

The shortage of PMV buses has prompted bus crews to charge higher fares.

Paul Agil, a civil servant from Paburabuk in the Nebilyer district, told The National that bus fares had increased from K4 to K5.

Agil said that many PMV buses owned by people in his district were hired out by candidates contesting the Tambul-Nebilyer open and

governor’s seats to transport their supporters to and from the electoral office.

He urged employers to understand their problems and not penalise them for arriving late at work.

An employee of this newspaper, Catherin Rodney, said that since Monday, many PMV buses operating between Kagamuga Airport and Hagen city doubled their fares.

