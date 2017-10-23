Trappe, officials sworn in

Mul-Baiyer in Western Highlands swore in its district development authority (DDA) members on Friday.

Western Highlands Governor Paias Wingti, provincial police commander Chief Supt Martin Lakari and provincial administrator Joseph Neng witnessed the occasion.

Mt Hagen District Court senior magistrate Betty Jacobs swore in the members.

Local MP Koi Trappe was sworn in as chairman of the authority followed by six representatives.

Trappe said he was confident authority members would work hard to help deliver on his visions and plans for the electorate.

He said they would look at areas, including health, education and agriculture.

Trappe said authority members would be the key people taking the lead in decision-making to ensure basic services and changes were reaching people.

“Most electorates in the country do have DDA members and for the people of Mul, Baiyer and Lumusa, these members will be working along with public servants to deliver the government’s visions and plans,” Trappe said.

“This DDA team comprises the three council presidents of the three local-level governments – Mul, Baiyer and Lumusa.”

Like this: Like Loading...