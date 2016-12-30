Travel arrangements cost five presidents’ attendance

DAVID Chung was re-elected on Wednesday as PNGFA president for the fourth consecutive term – making him the longest serving head.

Despite not mustering the 50 percent quorum, the only six present elected him unopposed.

Sidelined Hekari Soccer Association president John Kapi Natto said he was surprised Chung was nominated since he was not a president of an association. Kapi Natto described the election as work of desperate people who wanted to cling on to power by not allowing five associations to join the congress last Wednesday cast their vote.

The five associations stranded in Port Moresby due to poor ticketing arrangement were Goroka, Tabubil, Madang, NCDPSSA and Lahi.

According to Kapi Natto the PNGFA then saw fit to caution Tabubil president and reprimanded Goroka’s Cathy Agunam for not attending the Congress.

Agunam however responded that threats by the PNGFA meant little as their involvement with Eastern Highlands soccer was minimal.

Madang president Ray Romo said the bookings for the five presidents were done in a manner that ensured they would not be able to attend the congress on Wednesday.

“I had to check in for a flight to Port Moresby at the same time that the flight to Kimbe from there was on,” Romo said.

Kapi Natto promised to take the matter to court. “I will go to court to question the legality of the quorum as I know that the Congress does not have required number to conduct the business activity and the election of the president,” Kapi Natto said.

Chung was joined by Port Moresby soccer president John Wesley Gonjuan as the senior vice-president while Linda Wonuhali was elected junior vice-president. The other members of executive are Jack Payap, Simon Koima, Shem Farrock, Maha Waname and Diana Ulka.

