Treasurer was right to speak out

I COMMEND Treasurer Patrick Pruaitch for speaking out on the state of the country’s finances and economy but the timing was poor.

He has revealed the truth and the Opposition can now celebrate.

While Finance Minister James Marape continues to defend his colleagues, the Opposition can celebrate a victory.

They fought unsuccessfully for what was just and fair.

They can, however, smile now.

Pruaitch should have done this earlier and supported the Opposition’s fight to change the government.

Too late, Pruaitch.

You and your team should be ashamed for lying to the people.

You have now just crucified your captain.

John Sinene, Via email

