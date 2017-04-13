Treat, rehab people suffering from mental health, Baki says

POLICE have an important role to play in the treatment and rehabilitation of people suffering from mental health, according to Commissioner Gari Baki.

Baki said police had existing powers under the National Mental Health Policy and Mental Health Act 2015 to arrest, detain and refer for treatment persons believed to have mental illness.

The constabulary is expected to advocate on:

Reducing the risk of injury to police and mental health consumers when dealing with mental health-related incidents;

improving awareness among frontline police of the risks involved in the interaction between police and mental health patients;

improved collaboration with other government and non-government agencies in the response to and management of mental health crisis incidents;

reducing the time taken by police in the handover of mental health people into the healthcare system;

l improve the mental health of the members of the police fraternity; and,

Improving the levels of investment in solving the issues related to mental health disorders-investment in mental health makes a lot of economic sense.

“Depression is also an important risk factor for suicide which claims hundreds of thousands of lives each year,” he said.

“What needs to follow is sustained scale-up of mental health services accessible to everyone even the most remote populations in the world.

“Lack of support for people with mental disorders coupled with a fear of stigma, prevent many from accessing the treatment they need to live healthy, productive lives.”

He said police have a duty to rehab and treat mental health.

