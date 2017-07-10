Treatmment of Dr Niblett shocking

I AM shocked at the passing of Dr Niblett while seeking redress for alleged breach of contract by the Health Department.

It is almost certain that this incident will bring international condemnation on the government.

He is a well-known cancer specialist in Australia, New Zealand and PNG.

He has worked in PNG for more than 20 years, the current contract after he agreed to return following a public outcry over defunct cancer services.

It is suggested that the Health Secretary find the most experienced officer to liaise with DPM to settle the late Dr Niblett’s dues.

It will be inhuman to continue with court proceedings.

I have known late Dr Niblett as a worthy colleague.

Cancer patients will miss him.

I also extend my condolences to his widow Andrea.

Dr G Gende

