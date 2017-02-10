Trekking number declining

TREKKER numbers to Papua New Guineas’ famous Kokoda Trail have declined by 46 per cent since 2008, a tour operator says.

Charlie Lynn, owner of Adventure Kokoda and founding chairman of Kokoda Track Foundation, said so much money has been consumed by consultants and nothing much has been done to improve the track.

“Since the Australian government took control of the Kokoda trekking industry in 2008 they have spent A$50 million (K121.9 million),” he said.

“The money is spent mostly on consultants and trekker numbers have declined by 46 per cent.

“There is not a single management protocol in place.

“There is not a single toilet across the trail that meets the most basic of hygiene standards.”

Lynn has tracked Kokoda Trail six times last year and almost 85 times over the last 25 years.

“There is no plan to protect or preserve the wartime heritage of the trail.

“Sections of the trail are dangerously unsafe.

“Most bridges have collapsed.

“There is no campsite booking system and no itinerary management.

“Not one member involved in the management of the industry walked across the trail last year.

“Village health centres along the trail did not receive a single item of medical supplies in 2016.

“Schools did not receive any educational supplies.

“There is no plan for the 75th anniversary of the campaign this year.”

Lynn said every “experiment” recommended by consultants to assist local villagers has failed.

“We have built schools that have no desks and health centres that have no medicine,” he said.

Lynn said the victims of this incompetence are the people we are supposed to be helping.

