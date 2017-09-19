Trespassing on state properties

IF you drive by Kaugere District courthouse, in Moresby South, you will see a family living in the building.

As you drive down to the Kaugere police post before reaching the Skate Oval, you will see people living there too.

The two buildings belong to the state and should not be inherited by any person or group unless granted a title, permission or some sort of privilege by the state to leave there. Period.

The boundaries and the perimeters of those properties are protected by law and therefore anyone going inside the property is trespassing.

Can the authorities check and remedy the situation?

PNG Patriot

