On trial for alleged dangerous driving

A man from Abau in Central will stand trial at the National Court in Waigani for alleged dangerous driving causing death.

The Waigani Committal Court yesterday refused to grant the accused an adjournment on his request to file submissions in relation to a fatal accident involving two people.

Rele Agi, 44, from Gavuone village in Abau district, was charged with dangerous driving causing the deaths of Moses Sanjay Eorage and Kaupa Kana Eorage along the Magi Highway in Central.

Waigani Committal Court magistrate Ben Kome ruled that there was sufficient evidence in relation to the charge.

He also noted that a prima facie case had been made out against the accused to commit him to stand trial at the National Court.

The court heard that on the Jan 25, 2016 between 7pm and 8pm near Maiagolo village along Magi Highway in Central the accused was driving a motor vehicle that was involved in the fatal accident.

The court heard that the accused was driving an Isuzu truck and was heading to Kupioano from Port Moresby.

Beyond the Upulima station and Emila junction where the bitumen road ended, Agi drove his vehicle into a logging truck travelling ahead of him as it was dark and his vision was further obscured by dust.

The court heard that a log from the truck slammed into Agi’s vehicle killing the mother and son.

