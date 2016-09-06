Trial may end this week: Turi

THE Rabaul Queen ferry trial will resume today at the Kokopo National Court.

However, arresting officer Chief Supt Benjamin Turi indicated that witnesses scheduled to give evidence this week maybe the last ones because the State no longer had funds to pay for travel in and out of Kokopo.

He even hinted doubts about the trial continuing due to lack of funds.

“We have already spent K400,000 on tickets and accommodation for witnesses since April when the trial began,” he said.

“Attorney-General Ano Pala made an empty promise to the people of PNG when he said funds would be made available for the case, but really there is no money to run this trial.”

Turi said they had incurred costs of about K75,000 owed to creditors three times.

“This will be the last trial then, the court will decide what to do next,” he said.

The issue of no funding for the Rabaul Queen trial was raised by Rabaul MP Dr Allan Marat in Parliament in June.

Pala assured PNG that they would do what they could to make funds available.

So far, 83 witnesses have testified and 52 exhibits tendered in court.

As trial resumes today, the State is expected to present an expert witness. He is Australian Martin Renilson, a maritime expert, who will testify on the stability of the ship.

Witnesses are being flown into Kokopo from Kimbe, Lae and Bougainville to testify.

The ferry sank off Finschhafen, Morobe, on Feb 2, 2012 and 172 people disappeared, presumed dead.

The ferry was carrying about 300 passengers when it hit rough seas and capsized.

Ferry owner Peter Sharp and his captain Anthony Tsiau are facing 172 counts of manslaughter and taking an unseaworthy ship out to sea.

Related