Tribal fight halts services

By GIBSON TORASO

SCHOOLS and government offices are being affected by a fight between two tribes near the Kompiam station in Enga.

Kompiam High School headmaster Nelson Keke said the fights were affecting the enrolment of students for the second term.

He said the only health service run by the Baptist Union, and the district administration office, were closed.

Keke said police sent from Wabag were providing security at the school and station.

He urged students to enrol for the second term.

“The fight is affecting the enrolment of students for the second term,” Keke said.

“We had more than 300 students registered in the first term.

“This is basically related to the fight and we are afraid more student may not return due to the escalation of the fight.

“All government services like the Kompiam Baptist Hospital, Kompiam Primary School and district administration are closed indefinitely due to the fight.”

He said fight between the Tinalapin and the Yawan tribes near the district capital began after a sexual assault incident. “We could have closed the school but I’m thankful to provincial law and order director Nelson Leia, Enga police and the provincial administration for sending two mobile squad units who are guarding the school and the district station,” Keke said.

Enga police commander George Kakas said attempts had been made to serve orders on the tribes to stop the fight but were ignored.

