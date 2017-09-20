Tribal fights, roadblocks hurting businesses

THE Porgera Chamber of Commerce is concerned about the tribal fights and road closures which are affecting businesses including the operation of the Porgera gold mine.

Chamber president Nickson Pakea told The National that the weeks of tribal fights had forced the closure of roads and in turn cut off supplies to businesses and Porgera mine.

“The situation has been tough for businesshouses that have shut down. The price of goods has increased drastically, as well as for fuel because of the roadblocks in Surinki,” he said.

He said all the goods destined for Porgera were held up.

“The price of fuel has increased and it will run out soon,” Pakea said.

“Most of the businesses here are contracted to and depend on the mine. They have also been affected badly by supplies not coming in.

“The situation is tense and business community and the people are suffering because of this.

“We are hoping that the government will intervene or it will get worse”.

Pakea said the few transport operators had increase fees from K20 to K40 for passengers due to the risk, the fuel shortage and the payments required at roadblocks.

“Fuel price has gone up from K15 per gallon (3.7 litres) to K30 for a gallon, or in some places even more.

“The supplies that come in from Mt Hagen like kaukau (sweet potato) have also stopped coming in and that’s also affecting us here.”

