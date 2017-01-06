Tribal leaders from Hela meet

HELA tribal leaders yesterday met in Port Moresby and discussed ways to help the Government during the call-out operation in the province, according to a landowner group leader.

John Ipidari, chairman of Hunuma Incorporated Land Group, said the tribal leaders had short, medium and long term plans to assist the Government in addressing the issue in Hela.

“Short-term, they (tribal leaders) want to help the Government and police remove all the guns and other illicit activities which is causing the law and order situation in the province,” he said.

“They admit that due to law and order issues tribal conflicts exist. The short-term approach taken will work towards achieving the medium-term plan which is leaders talking among themselves and resolving issues by way of paying or exchanging compensation among tribal fighting groups and to co-exist harmoniously.

“When the environment is good and conducive, all tribes will be at peace and tribal leaders will talk about impact project development in Tari-Pori, Koroba-Kopiago and Komo-Magarima. This can be done in consultation with the elected leaders, government officers and so on.”

