Tribe wants end to tribal fights, violence

By ELIAS LARI

A community in Western Highlands handed over a hand grenade to police last week and said they wanted no more tribal fighting.

The Kuska-Mindipa tribe at Hap Wara in Nebilyer resolved to stop tribal fighting and wanted to live in peace and harmony instead.

The members of the tribe made the decision after attending a one-week crusade hosted by the Papua New Guinea Bible Church which changed their lives.

The members handed over the hand grenade to the Western Highlands police zones commander Chief Insp David Kongua.

When receiving the hand grenade at Mindipu village, Kongua commended the village leaders and Pastor Petrus Kinjap for making “a right decision”.

He said the weapon was capable of causing massive destruction and it would require experts in the Papua New Guinea Defence Force to dispose it.

“This is the kind of initiative people need to take because everyone has to contribute to maintain peace,” Kongua said.

“We need the people to work with police and that is what is happening and I commended the leaders.

“I also would like to commend the leaders for working very hard to convince those people who were in possession of the grenade.”

Mt Hagen police station commander Jacob Kamiak said people who were in possessions of such weapons must surrender them.

He said people were living in a changing world today and had to change their attitude.

“This is what we call change and I call on other leaders and tribes in the province to do the same to embrace peace and development.”

