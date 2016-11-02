Tribes first in province to launch land groups

By ZACHERY PER

THE Nagamiza and Aratiufa tribes in Goroka district, Eastern Highlands, are the first in the province to launch their incorporated land groups (ILGs).

They received their ILG certificates before a big crowd in Goroka on Monday.

Lands and Physical Planning Minister Benny Allan and Eastern Highlands Governor Julie Soso handed the certificates to Nagamiza tribe’s Ganakoiha Anupazuha ILG chairman Wayne Gahuno and Aratiufa tribe’s Anupa-golohazuha ILG chairman Winnie Namane.

Allan explained the procedures involved in forming ILGs and the steps to acquiring titles under voluntary customary land registrations to members of the two incorporated land groups.

“The approach the two ILGs have taken is the way forward the O’Neill government is promoting under land reforms. You are lucky,” he said.

“I will step in to help you get titles to your customary land through voluntary customary lands registrations.”

He challenged other tribes in Goroka and Eastern Highlands to form ILGs and get them registered.

He urged the people not to sell land to outsiders.

Allan said after receiving incorporated land groups certificates, the two groups were now qualified to apply for customary land leases and could now lease their portion of land to interested developers and investors.

