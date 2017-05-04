Tribes start fundraising with target of K331,000 to build water supply

WATER is life, but in some villages and squatter settlements, people use contaminated water which makes them sick .

People residing at Rauna in the Dei electorate of Western Highlands have been facing that problem for many years and decided to do something about it. They are from the Kombolga-Wagamake clan and Minimbi tribe.

The elders led by Mathew Namba got a K331,000 quotation for the water supply project.

They are now starting a fundraising drive.

Agriculture and Livestock Minister Tommy Tomscol during his visit to the electorate this month gave K15,000 to the working committee.

The Catholic church through its Caritas PNG office donated a tank.

Mun Catholic church parish priest Alfred Kuimo offered his support.

“We do have clean waters but they lived far from the villages and we need the equipment to draw it into our villages,” Namba said.

Namba said the church supported the project.

“Most of waters people used are creeks while some are contaminated and not healthy,” he said.

Namba said the working committee would need the assistance of non-government organisations and the government to achieve their goal.

