Tribes urged to stop fight, allow poll process

By GIBSON TORASO

DR KEN Ngangan has urged the two tribes fighting each other in Kompiam, Enga, to put down their arms and live peacefully.

Ngangan, the finance secretary and a member of a tribe close to where the fighting is taking place, flew from Port Moresby to Enga to try to resolve the conflict which was sparked by a sexual assault incident.

“This tribal fight is affecting basic services in the district and both tribes have to do away with the fight,” Ngangan said.

He said the fight had claimed many lives and properties worth millions of kina had been destroyed.

“Over the five months of fighting, more than 40 people have died,” Ngangan said.

The finance secretary said the warring tribes – Tinalapin and Yawan – must lay down their weapons so that the general election process was not disrupted.

Enga police commander George Kakas said the provincial law and order division and the police had made several attempts to resolve the fight but to no avail.

“We must respect Government bodies like police and listen to them to maintain peace in our communities,” Kakas said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the Office of Prime Minister said the National Executive Council had approved a call-out of PNGDF for six months to cover the firearms moratorium, national election and other contingencies.

“PNGDF personnel were in Hela and Kompiam for consultation with local groups to ensure normalcy in coordination with police on the ground,” the official said.

“There has been recent tension in the area resulting in the death of more than 30 people and the destruction of property at Kompiam.”

