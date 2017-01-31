Tribes urged to surrender firearms

By GYNNIE KERO

DEFENCE Force Joint Task Force Commander Lt Col John Manuai urges warring tribes in Hela to surrender illegal firearms before Feb 28.

Speaking during the surrendering of weapons by a tribe from Kikita village last Saturday, Manuai said “whoever is still holding on to guns and ammunitions or involved in tribal fights, must surrender now or face the law after Feb 28.”

“The second phase of the callout operation being on Feb 28 the military will round up people still holding onto weapons,” he said.

Manuai said respective district authorities in the province should take the lead to support the mediation team and start negotiation for peace.

A leader from Kikita Number Two village, Buka Minape, surrendered his high-powered weapons in the presence of police and PNGDF personnel.

Minape then called on rival John Tipa (also from Kikita village) to bring their weapons used in the intra-tribal fights.

The two groups from Kikita village had been fighting for four years over a K10 million payment for the Tari Airport.

A similar ceremony took place last Friday at North Koroba where the Pumayu tribe handed in their weapons.

The weapons included a factory-made pump action gun and two homemade guns.

Manuai commended those who had surrendered their firearms.

A total of 31 firearms were given up to security forces in the callout operation.

