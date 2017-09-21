Tribunal hearing on misconduct by senior judge adjourned

THE Leadership Tribunal hearing the alleged misconduct in office by a senior judge was adjourned yesterday pending the outcome of a special Supreme Court reference.

Tribunal chairman Sir Bruce Robertson granted leave for an application by Justice Sir Bernard Sakora yesterday to refer the constitutional questions to the Supreme Court.

The questions relate to the interpretation and application of the Constitutional laws and the Organic Law on the Judicial and Legal Services Commission.

The tribunal members are Sir Bruce, Justice Lawrence Kangwia and Justice William Neil.

They were told that there were six questions which needed to be determined by the Supreme Court.

Sir Bernard’s’ lawyer, Loani Henao, said one of the questions was whether the minutes of the meeting of the commission on April 19 and June 1, 2017, constitute the statement of reasons for its opinion as stipulated in the Constitution.

