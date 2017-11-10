Tribunal to proceed to submissions as Namah decides to remain silent

By CHRISTOPHER YOWAT

The Leadership Tribunal of Vanimo-Green MP Belden Namah in Port Moresby will proceed straight into submissions after Namah chose to remain silent in relation to allegations levelled against him.

The tribunal bench consisted of Justice Terence Higgins as the chairman, principal magistrate Patricia Tivese and senior magistrate Alex Kanadi.

Namah’s lawyer, Greg Sheppard, told the Waigani National Court yesterday that his client opted to remain silent and that they were prepared to proceed to submissions.

The prosecution later brought to the attention of the bench the issue regarding the suspension of a leader who had allegations levelled at him pursuant to Section 28 of The Organic Law on Duties and Responsibilities of Leadership.

The prosecution told the court that the decision regarding the suspension of Namah from office was to be made by the tribunal due to conflicting decisions of the Supreme Court in previous tribunal cases.

The tribunal will proceed straight into verdict after the submissions today.

The State on Oct 18 presented a list of 10 allegations that were classed into five categories.

The first category of misconduct in office referred to interference with the administrative process in the suspension of district administrator Conrad Tilau on Aug 27, 2007.

The second involved the improper conduct and abuse of power when the leader on May 24, 2012, stormed the Supreme and the National Court building when court was in session and demanded the immediate resignation and arrest of the Chief Justice.

The third misconduct in office included the late submission of his annual statement for the period Aug 6, 2007, to Aug 5, 2011.

