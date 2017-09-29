Tribunal set to investigate Namah over ‘misconduct’

ACTING Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika yesterday announced the appointment of a Leadership Tribunal to investigate allegations of misconduct in office against Vanimo-Green MP Belden Namah.

The tribunal consists of Justice Terence Higgins, principal magistrate Patricia Tivese and magistrate Alex Kalandi.

The allegations relate to various matters, including the late lodgement of annual returns to the Ombudsman Commission, failure to lodge financial returns to the Office of the Integrity of Political Parties and Candidates Commission, misappropriation of public funds, failure to pay personal debts and for storming into a courtroom of the Supreme Court and demanding the arrest of the chief justice, and assaulting court staff.

Namah had challenged a previous Leadership Tribunal appointed by Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia, claiming that Sir Salamo had a conflict of interest in the matter and was a potential witness.

The appointment of another Leadership Tribunal yesterday was made by Sir Gibbs.

He said the allegations of misconduct against Namah had taken quite a while to hear and the newly-appointed tribunal should eventually put the matter to rest.

The appointment follows a request by Public Prosecutor Pondros Kaluwin to the chief justice on Nov 8, 2016, pursuant to Section 27 (2) and 7 (e) of the Organic Law of Duties and Responsibilities of Leaders.

The tribunal will begin its work on Oct 16 at the Waigani National Court in Port Moresby.

