Trio charged with conspiracy and stealing K1mil

A MALAYSIAN man who allegedly conspired with two others to steal K1 million from a company appeared before the Waigani Committal Court yesterday.

Lee Kang Hong was charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud and one count of stealing.

It was alleged that between July 13, 2013 and July 16, last year, Hong was employed by Sheng Yan Limited as a sales and marketing manager at Gordon in the National Capital District.

While working there he allegedly conspired with two others and stole the money from the company.

They then allegedly registered their own company, a Nuri Limited with the Investment Promotion Authority even though their work visas under the previous company had not expired nor were their services to Sheng Yuan Limited terminated.

The complainant found out that about K1million of her company’s money went missing and she reported the matter to police which resulted in the trio being arrested and charged.

Magistrate Cosmas Bidar adjourned the matter at the request of Hong’s lawyer and said the three of them would appear together on July 11.

