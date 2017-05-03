Trio charged with obstructing police

TWO women from Manus and an Eastern Highlands man who were charged with obstructing Port Moresby police from conducting their duties appeared at the Boroko District Court yesterday.

Christine Wolsternholme, 35, from Korou village and Ruthy Gregsengi, 40, from Mokara village in Lorengau, and Wato Apinas, 30, from Haga village, Lufa district in Eastern Highlands, were also charged with spreading false and misleading information to the public. All three are out on a K600 bail each.

Police alleged that on April 19 the trio allegedly took shots from their mobile phone camera of police officers apprehending suspects and taking them to the standby police vehicle outside the North Waigani Stop ‘n’ Shop supermarket in Port Moresby.

It was further alleged by the police that the trio were spreading false and misleading information to the public that police were attacking innocent people. Police claimed that an officer on patrol went into the shop to apprehend a suspect who was loitering and selling cigarettes on the public street.

The suspect had fled and taken cover in the shop when police arrived and apprehended him. They were taking him to the waiting vehicle when the defendants’ took out their cameras and took pictures of the officer and the suspect.

The matter was adjourned to tomorrow for arraignment.

Like this: Like Loading...