Trio discharged in phone case

THREE people charged with obstructing a NCD police beat officers from conducting their duties were discharged by the Boroko District Court on Tuesday.

Christine Wolsternholme, 35, from Korou village, Manus, Ruthy Gregsengi, 40, from Mokara village in Manus, and Wato Apinas, 30, from Haga village, Lufa, Eastern Highlands, were also charged with spreading false and misleading information to the public.

The court found that the charges were defective in nature and could not proceed with arraignment for the trio.

The court accepted the application made by the prosecutions and dismissed the charges and ordered that the accused be refunded their bail money.

Police alleged that on April 19 Wolsternholme, Gregsengi and Apinas used their mobile phones to take photos of police officers apprehending suspects and taking them to a police vehicle outside the Waigani Stop n Shop supermarket in Port Moresby.

It was further alleged by the police officers that the trio were spreading false and misleading information to the public that they were attacking innocent people.

Police claimed that a foot patrol officer went into the shop to apprehend a suspect that was loitering and selling cigarettes on the public street but he fled into the shop.

They were taking him to the waiting vehicle when the defendants’ took out their cameras and took pictures of the officer and the suspect.

