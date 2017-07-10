Trio to face trial after man assaulted while unconscious

THE Waigani Committal Court has found sufficient evidence against two men and a woman charged with causing grievous bodily harm in Port Moresby two years ago to face trial.

Kaisy Kalama, 39, Wesly Monde, 41, both from Kokopo in East New Britain, and Georgina Ravu, 34, from Abau in Central, would return to the court on Wednesday to give their statements in relation to the court ruling.

Magistrate Cosmas Bidar is expected then to give a listing date of when the trio will stand trial at the Waigani National Court.

The court heard that on Sept 19, 2015 at Gordon Five in Port Moresby, the victim swore at Ravu’s little boy while under the influence of alcohol.

Ravu approached the victim and hit him with a timber and her husband grabbed the victim and threw him head-first on the ground.

The court heard that Monde kicked and assaulted the victim while he was unconscious on the ground. The court was told that according to a medical report, the victim sustained fractures to his spinal cord.

The report also stated that it was a serious injury which potentially could cause total paralysis or even death. The court found that the case came down to the use of foul language and evidence did not show any reason at all for the victim to swear at the young boy even though no names were called at the time.

Bidar said that the offence was a case of overreaction to the situation by the defendants which resulted in the victim sustaining injuries. Bidar extended the trio’s bail.

