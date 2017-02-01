Trio stay with Eagles

LONDON: Kingstone Press Championship side Sheffield Eagles received a triple boost, with their Papua New Guinean contingent committing to the club.

Long-serving centre Menzie Yere, pictured, Garry Lo and Mark Mexico re-signed on one-year deals.

Since joining the club in 2008, Yere won back-to-back championship grand finals in 2012 and 2013, while individually he is the Eagles’ record try scorer.

Compatriots Lo and Mexico both joined the club last year, and director of rugby Mark Aston believes they have a big role to play in 2017.

“These lads will be a major part of what we are looking to do at Sheffield Eagles going forward,” Aston said.

“Menzie has been with us for what seems like forever. He is Sheffield Eagles through and through, so to have him with us for another season is great news.

“Through his experience he has a positive influence on Garry and Mark because he has done this for a long time.

“Menzie still has plenty to offer, and we’re delighted to have him.”

Last season Lo showed glimpses of immense talent, but injury restricted his appearances at the start and end of the campaign.

Mexico endeared himself to the supporters last season, carving out a reputation as a fan favourite, with Aston adamant that they had plenty more to offer the Eagles.

“Garry scores tries, that’s what he does, and if we can keep him fit we know there will be an end product,” Aston added. – TotalRugbyLeague

Like this: Like Loading...