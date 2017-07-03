Trip possible after K1500 windfall

Forty-two-year old Port Moresby resident Lynard Morris has walked away with K1500 after winning Digicel Play’s ‘subscribe and win promotion’ competition.

To be in to win, Digicel Play customers need to subscribe to a seven-day, 14-day or 30-day Supa TV plan which automatically enters their mobile number in the draw.

Customers can subscribe more than once to increase their chances of winning.

“You have no idea how much this actually means to me. This is my first time winning a competition and I’m super excited,” Morris said.

“I’ve been waiting for the longest time to take a trip to the Western Highlands and it’s all possible now. Thank you Digicel.

“I personally love catching the evening news on TVWan everyday while my children flip through the channels of their choice with Zomoo being their favourite.”

Digicel Play chief executive officer Nico Meyer, said: “The prize appropriately reflects Lynard’s endless loyalty to Digicel Play. And a trip to the Western Highlands sounds fitting and well deserved. Enjoy.”

The promotion started on May 12 to coincide with the first State of Origin match and will end next Wednesday.

