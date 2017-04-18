Triple Easter delight for mum despite airlift

MANOLOS Aviation chief executive officer Jurgen Ruh believes that it was an Easter gift for him to be called on to pick up a mum of a triplet from Obura-Wonenara in Eastern Highlands

He said he received the call late on Thursday. “That means an unattended home birth in the bush where there are no roads or airstrips, simply unthinkable in the western world,” Ruh said.

He said that not knowing details, he feared the worst and prayed for the best and the call of the day was to depart Lae at first light and hope for good weather and no morning fog in the valley.

“After a stop to get local guidance, we reached Sikami village which is not even on any map or gazette,” Ruh said. “We retrieved the mother and three infants and flew back to Lae – all healthy and well and everyone in Angau hospital is fussing over the Easter triplets” he said.

The young mother, Rose Andy, about 25, now had four children.

However, she had lost two due to “remoteness risk factors of pregnancy and childbirth in PNG”.

Andy is however determined to see all four of her children healthy and well.

Like this: Like Loading...