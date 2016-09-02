Troops parade to mark 40th anniversary

THE Papua New Guinea Defence Force Engineering Battalion at Igam Barracks in Lae celebrated their 40th anniversary with a ceremonial parade yesterday.

Minister of Defence Dr Fabian Pok attended the celebrations and praised the Engineering Battalion for their significant role in nation building.

Pok told soldiers from the battalion to be proud of their achievement during the last 40 years as they were important partners.

“Since your inception 40 years ago you have completed over 600 substantial projects throughout this nation; starting with the Green River airstrip project to current projects around this country,” he said.

He commended them for building roads, airstrips, bridges, aid posts, jetties, and schools and contributed to disaster relief operations.

“You have delivered basic but essential services to our people in very remote and unreachable part of this nation.”

Pok said PNG would still need the battalion’s services because they worked in tough and trying conditions with limited budgets to deliver much needed services.

Chief of Staff for PNGDF Colonel Numa also congratulated the battalion for their milestone and for continuously supporting the growth of this nation

“As we celebrate this historic milestone, let us remember those that have served this battalion before and let’s think positively and work together to build this nation,” he said.

