Trophies, sponsor unveiled for b’ball cup

THE two trophies for the men’s and women’s inaugural FIBA Melanesian Cup were unveiled last Thursday by the Basketball Federation of PNG and naming rights sponsor Paradise Beverages.

BFPNG chief executive Joel Khalu said the trophies were perpetual and would be associated with the tournament in the years to come.

The trophies were designed with some Pacific flavour with the flags of the five Melanesian countries carved on.

Paradise Brewages chief executive officer Michael Shields presented a cheque for K270,000 to BFPNG as naming rights sponsor to support the tournament and the PNG national sides.

“We are pleased to be announcing our tournament’s gold sponsor not only for the Melanesian Cup but for the PNG men’s and women’s teams.

“We welcome Paradise Brewages for embarking on this sporting journey with us, becoming part of our basketball family, and helping us with resources to put on a fantastic international showcase that many will remember in years to come,” Khalu said.

Shields said it was a pleasure for Paradise Brewages to be associated with the upcoming

tournament and basketball for the first time.

“It is exciting for us to be part of this tournament and we would like Papua New

Guineans to come out and support their team.

“We view this initial sponsorship as an opportunity and I believe this tournament to be a success to see this sponsorship more than likely go beyond this year,” Shields said.

Official media partner and exclusive broadcaster of the 2017 FIBA Melanesian Basketball Cup EMTV was also acknowledged during the unveiling and sponsorship ceremony.

Khalu said with some time left, BFPNG required a bit more support and were calling out for interested business houses to be part of the event.

The tournament tips off in 19 days and will from Sept 27-30 at the Taurama Aquatic and Indoor Centre.

