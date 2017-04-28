Trouble-free nominations in Enga: Kakas

ENGA police are commending candidates and their supporters for a trouble-free election nomination period which ended yesterday.

Provincial police commander acting Superintendent George Kakas told The National that since the writs were issued last Thursday, there was no election-related trouble.

Kakas said that candidates and their supporters went into Wabag town by thousands.

“When one candidate sees that the other rival candidate goes inside the electoral office to nominate, they wait patiently with their supporters outside until their turns comes to go in and file his nomination,” he said.

Kakas said there were many tribal fights in the province which they stopped recently and expected some trouble but nominations went smoothly.

“I fear for the worst because of the big crowds coming into town and outnumber my policemen but the candidates show their leadership by controlling their people.”

He said Enga was branded a volatile province along with Hela and Southern highlands but the mindsets of people in his province had changed.

