Trouble on the high seas

The mv Morobe Rainforest has endured a mechanical problem while on its way to Wasu via Finschhafen in Morobe last Wednesday and was anchored at Wandokai in Sialum.

The vessel was carrying 60 passengers and cargo including the coffin of a deceased when the right engine developed a problem.

Morobe Coast Shipping Services Ltd manager Namon Mawason refuted the claim that the vessel went up in flames as alleged in social media along the Sialum coastline on Wednesday morning.

Mawason said that the vessel was battered by rough seas during bad weather in the Vitiaz Strait during which the gear box seal came off causing oil to spill into the engine causing smoke.

The incident occurred at 5am on Wednesday and the vessel was towed to safety at Wandokai.

Mawason said on Wednesday that the mv LBC 1 would pick up the passengers of the mv Morobe Rainforest at Wandokai on Thursday and take them to Wasu and escort it back to Lae on its return trip.

Mawason said the Morobe sea police, were alerted and called to provide security for the mv Morobe Rainforest and its cargo.

“A navy vessel on routine duty also confirmed receiving a mayday call and was out searching but was later notified that the vessel was safely anchored at Wandokai,” Mawason said.

“There is not much damage

and the ship did not go up in flames as alleged in social media.”

