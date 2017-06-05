Truck tips off cliff, two die

By ZACHERY PER

TWO men died and 26 people were admitted to the Sir Joseph Nombri Memorial Hospital in Kundiawa, Chimbu, when a truck on an election trail went off a cliff in the Siane area of Chuave district last Thursday.

Among the injured was an infant.

The two deaths bring to eight the a total number of election-related deaths over the last month.

Chuave police confirmed that a truck carrying 52 supporters from the Laiya area, where former Chuave MP Jim Nomane comes from, tipped over a cliff.

Chuave police station commander Inspector Mark Tapo said one of the dead was from the Laiya area and the other from the Lambau tribe at Runungu, where the Siane LLG has its headquarters.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly fled the scene soon after the accident.

Similarly, in fear of reprisal by relatives of the deceased, the candidate is believed to have abandoned his campaign and retreated to his village.

